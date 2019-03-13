Weyburn, Sask. council takes another look at disability group home vote after rejected proposal sparks outrage

Weyburn, Sask., city council is reopening the debate about bringing a group home to the city.

The proposal for a home for people with intellectual disabilities was rejected earlier this month and advocates have been protesting the decision.

A young boy sends a message at a protest in The Creeks neighbourhood of Weyburn. Councillors in that city rejected a proposal to build a group home for people with disabilities in the newer neighbourhood, citing safety and property price concerns. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

The issue will be discussed at tonight's council meeting and councillors will be considering three options: Approve the personal care home, refuse the personal care home or approve the home with conditions.

Conditions listed includes that the property must meet the neighbourhood's architectural controls, three off street parking stalls be provided for visitors and staff, no more than four people can live there unless further approval is received and that the property will be maintained in a "neat and tidy order" as per city bylaws.

'Stigma,' traffic, property prices

In a vote on the proposed group home on March 11, councillors listed "stigma," traffic concerns and a potential hit to property prices in the new upscale neighbourhood of The Creeks as reasons why they didn't want the group home there — a decision which sparked outrage and protest.

Following the protests, city council issued a written statement with an apology to those "who have been hurt by the words said in Council Chambers."

The statement said that some of the comments from Weyburn's elected officials were "not excusable."