Weyburn, Sask. council takes another look at disability group home vote after rejected proposal sparks outrage
Options include to approve the home, refuse the home or approve it with conditions
Weyburn, Sask., city council is reopening the debate about bringing a group home to the city.
The proposal for a home for people with intellectual disabilities was rejected earlier this month and advocates have been protesting the decision.
The issue will be discussed at tonight's council meeting and councillors will be considering three options: Approve the personal care home, refuse the personal care home or approve the home with conditions.
Conditions listed includes that the property must meet the neighbourhood's architectural controls, three off street parking stalls be provided for visitors and staff, no more than four people can live there unless further approval is received and that the property will be maintained in a "neat and tidy order" as per city bylaws.
'Stigma,' traffic, property prices
In a vote on the proposed group home on March 11, councillors listed "stigma," traffic concerns and a potential hit to property prices in the new upscale neighbourhood of The Creeks as reasons why they didn't want the group home there — a decision which sparked outrage and protest.
Following the protests, city council issued a written statement with an apology to those "who have been hurt by the words said in Council Chambers."
The statement said that some of the comments from Weyburn's elected officials were "not excusable."
Comments
