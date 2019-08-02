Weyburn bakery serves up compassion with a pink giving box for those in need

Inside the Rolling Pin Bakery and Cafe in Weyburn, Sask., the shelves are stocked with hearty breads and sweet treats. There is sweetness outside the bakery too, in a pretty pink box.

"Every city has some people that need a blessing every now and then," said Annika Enslin, one of the owners of the Rolling Pin.

That's why the newly opened bakery has set up a bread box outside. The pink, sturdy box has a sign inviting people who might be hungry to take what they need.

"We always had some bread left over at the end of the day and we like to give back to our community and support families," Enslin said.

The giving box outside the bakery opened just this week and has been a success so far, says co-owner Annika Enslin. (Rolling Pin Bakery and Cafe)

For those in need

The giving box had its first trial run earlier this week and was stocked with loaves of bread, some baguette sandwiches, and a few cakes. Enslin reported that in the morning all the food was gone — "so I hope people enjoyed it and appreciated it," she said.

"I'm sure everyone was in a situation at one point in their life" where they needed help, said Enslin. Now, with the bakery's bread box, "if they want [food], there is something for them and they can take it."

She said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Rolling Pin Bakery and Cafe opened in mid-June and draws on two culinary traditions — Enslin is German and her partner is French-Canadian.