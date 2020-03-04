'Wexit Saskatchewan' applies for official party status

A group calling for the West to separate from Canada has applied for official party status in Saskatchewan.

Interim leader Jake Wall says Wexit Saskatchewan submitted 3,599 signatures from 12 constituencies to register as a party on Friday.

That is nearly 1,100 more signatures than required by Elections Saskatchewan.

Wall says he is confident Wexit Saskatchewan could win at least one seat in the upcoming provincial election as frustrations with the federal government grow.

If approved for party status, Wall says he hopes to have a candidate run in every riding.