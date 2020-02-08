Wet'suwet'en supporters shut down Albert Street bridge in Regina

A group of people showing solidarity and protesting RCMP actions on Wet'suwet'en territory shut down Regina's Albert Street bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday marks day three of RCMP enforcement actions against the Wet'suwet'en in central British Columbia. The group and their supporters are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would run through Wet'suwet'en territory.

At least 10 people have been arrested this week after a B.C. Supreme Court injunction, which was sought by Coastal GasLink so pipeline work could occur unimpeded.

About 75 people turned up to the gathering in Regina on Saturday afternoon, where prayers were said and messages of solidarity and support were shared.

Both ends of the Albert Street bridge were eventually blockaded by those who attended Saturday's rally. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"I stand here in opposition to the Canadian government and the B.C. government's tactical use of our RCMP, who are supposed to be defending and protecting the rights of people and they're in fact not doing that; they're doing the opposite of that," Rachel Janze said.

Supporters stood along Albert Street, at the intersection of 19 Avenue before eventually blockading the road. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Janze said she hopes to see different forms of protest take place across the country until the RCMP leave Wet'suwet'en lands.

While the Regina protesters blocked the bridge, three cars tried to break the blockade; one passed while two others were stopped.

The crowd blocked the Albert Street bridge for about 40 minutes on Saturday, raising awareness and showing solidarity with Wet'suwet'en. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Regina Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said one vehicle was stopped by police but was unaware of any others that crossed through the blockade.

This driver attempted to cross the blockade onto the Albert Street bridge, but was stopped by a group of protesters. This driver was pulled over by police once they arrived on scene. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

"We stopped and spoke with that driver," she said. :I don't think there's going to be any penalty that results out of that."

Popowich said Regina police were aware a protest may occur on Saturday, as they had received heads up from the RCMP in Fort Qu'Appelle, where a similar gathering took place.