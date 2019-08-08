Former Blue Bomber, Roughrider Weston Dressler says he's retiring from CFL

Weston Dressler, who most recently played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was a fan favourite during eight seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has told a newspaper in his hometown that he's retiring after 11 seasons in the Canadian Football League.

He hasn't filed his official retirement papers, according to a CFL spokesperson, but he's technically not required to since he's currently considered a free agent.

However, the slotback made the announcement in an interview with the Bismarck Tribune published on Wednesday.

"I haven't officially filed retirement papers yet, but I'm definitely retired," he told the daily paper in the city of Bismarck, N.D. — his hometown.

CBC News has reached out to Dressler for comment.

The 5-7, 168-pound Dressler was noted for his tenacity on the field and was named the CFL's rookie of the year in 2008.

He was also part of the 2013 Grey Cup winning team that saw the Roughriders reach CFL glory on their home field.

Released by Riders in 2016

He was released by the team in 2016 — a controversial decision by then-new head coach and general manager Chris Jones.

"That was obviously a difficult situation for me and when you play somewhere for eight years there's a lot of good memories there and a lot of emotional moments, and I'm still very connected to Saskatchewan and Regina and that community," he said in January 2016, after signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"But sometimes things happen for a reason."

He spent the last three seasons of his career with the Bombers, where he recorded 176 receptions for 2,229 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dressler spoke to reporters in Winnipeg on Jan. 27, 2016, a day after the Blue Bombers announced they had signed a two-year contract with the former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver. (Bert Savard/CBC)

In total, he hauled in 715 receptions, recording over 10,000 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns.

He also had 79 carries for two touchdowns and 161 punt returns for three touchdowns.

The Bismarck Tribune article says Dressler has found a new job in his hometown as the senior community relations specialist for Sanford Health, a hospital in Bismarck.