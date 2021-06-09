WestJet restoring non-stop flights to Edmonton, adding new routes from Saskatoon and Regina

WestJet announced Friday that it is adding five routes to and from cities in Alberta and British Columbia, from Saskatoon and Regina.

Beginning in July, WestJet will offer non-stop service from Saskatoon to seven cities, and non-stop service from Regina to five cities. A full list of those cities has not yet been released.

Non-stop flights to Edmonton from Regina started up again Thursday. Saskatoon's non-stop flights to Edmonton will begin again July 6.

"We continue to work toward the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them," said John Weatherill, WestJet chief commercial officer, in a statement.

"WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada's economic recovery."

(WestJet)

The airline says that by the end of June, it will begin new non-stop flights from Saskatoon to Kelowna and Victoria.

"We have spent time listening to our valued government, airport, tourism and related industry partners in Saskatchewan as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic,"said Angela Avery, WestJet executive vice-president, in the statement.

Avery said that while she believes progress has been made in Saskatchewan, WestJet will continue to advocate for a safe travel framework from the federal government.