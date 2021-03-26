Regina Red Sox, other Sask. WCBL teams decide to cancel upcoming season

The Regina Red Sox will be staying on the sidelines this summer.

The Red Sox, along with three other Saskatchewan-based teams, have decided not to play in this year's Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) season.

It's the second year in a row the Red Sox will not play.

Several factors are keeping the team from suiting up, said Red Sox president Gary Brotzel in a news release.

"Player and staff testing protocols will need to be in place at an estimated cost of $40,000 per team, as well as quarantine costs amounting to $2,000 per player," Brotzel said.

Under current rules, attendance at Red Sox games would be limited to 25 per cent capacity.

Interprovincial travel is restricted, and the US/Canada border closure makes it difficult to travel or have any foreign players on the roster, Brotzel added.

The 11-team WCBL is made up of teams in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The Swift Current 57's, Weyburn Beavers, Moose Jaw Miller Express and Alberta's Brooks Bombers have all decided to cancel their seasons as well.

The Alberta-based Okotoks Dawgs, Lethbridge Bulls, Sylvan Lake Gulls and Edmonton Prospects will go ahead with their seasons. The Fort McMurray Giants and Medicine Hat Mavericks will make a decision on whether to play in the next few weeks.

The Red Sox made it to the league final back in 2019.

WCBL teams usually have a contingent of U.S. and other foreign born players in their lineups, but this season only Canadians will be on the rosters of those teams that decide to play,

"While we're extremely disappointed that we won't be seeing U.S. and other foreign players as we would in a normal season, we are confident that the quality of Canadian athletes who play this great game at an extremely high, competitive level will perform for their respective teams," said WCBL president Kevin Kvame in a news release.

The Saskatchewan franchises expect to resume operations in 2022.