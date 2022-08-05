RCMP in 3 provinces seek pair in connection with 23 crimes including thefts, rammed police vehicle

RCMP say a pair of people believed to be responsible for ramming a police vehicle have now been connected to at least 23 incidents across three provinces.

The crimes RCMP are looking into happened between July 6 and 16, and include thefts, use of stolen property and theft of vehicles in Kelowna, B.C., Hanna, Alta., and communities across central and southern Saskatchewan, according to a news release from RCMP sent Thursday.

On July 8, RCMP received a report of fuel theft in Wynyard, Sask., which is a little less than 192 km south east of Saskatoon.

Officers responded, saw a truck they said was the suspect vehicle and turned on their emergency lights. As police pulled up behind the pick-up truck, the vehicle rammed into the cruiser, RCMP said.

The driver of the truck refused to exit the vehicle and RCMP said it would eventually hit two more parked vehicles before driving into the front corner of the police vehicle again and fleeing eastbound on Hwy. 16.

No injuries were reported in the incident and neighbouring RCMP detachments were informed of the fleeing vehicle.

RCMP in Yorkton, located about 190 km north east of Regina, were able to spot the truck several times in Yorkton.

The truck didn't stop for police vehicles and at times tried to drive off at high speeds, RCMP said.

Around 10:45 p.m. on July 8, the truck was found abandoned on a road east of Yorkton.

Police said they later learned that the pick-up truck was reported stolen in Broadview, Sask., on July 6 with the licence plate found on the vehicle originally being reported stolen on July 8 in Springside, Sask.

More stolen vehicles

Police said two more stolen vehicles — a white SUV stolen from a property just outside of Yorkton later on July 8 and a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck — were also later connected to the incidents in Yorkton.

The white SUV was found abandoned in July 10, in Eston, Sask., a small town across the province closer to the Alberta border while the black Ford F-150 was reported stolen from a rural property in Tyner, SK, on July 9.

As part of the RCMP's investigation, crime analysts were asked to see if there were any other related incidents, the news release said.

According to their review, there may be at least 23 incidents across Western Canada connected to the same suspects, RCMP said, including:

Vehicle thefts in Yorkton, Kipling, Tyner and Bethune, Sask.

Stolen vehicles recovered in Chamberlain, Yorkton and Tyner, Sask., and Kelowna, B.C.

Fuel thefts in Viscount, Wynyard and Chaplin, Sask.

Flight from police officers in Whitewood, Foam Lake, Yorkton, Belle Plain and Swift Current, Sask.

Thefts from vehicles in Regina

Use of a stolen credit card in Hanna, Alta.

A map of the 23 incidents police believe are connected to the suspects who rammed a police vehicle in Wynyard, Sask., on July 8, 2022. (RCMP)

RCMP continue to investigate but have identified two people of interest.

One is a man described as having blonde hair, a slim build and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. There are no further details on the tattoo at this time, police said.

The second individual is a woman described as having blonde hair with dark roots and a slim build.

Police asked that anyone recognizing these individuals contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.