West Wind Aviation, Transwest Air consolidating northern Sask. operations, rebranding as Rise Air

Two airlines serving Saskatchewan's north have announced they're consolidating their operations under a new name.

West Wind Aviation and Transwest Air will consolidate under one air operating certificate, and will rebrand as Rise Air.

Transwest Air was already a wholly owned subsidiary of West Wind Aviation, after being purchased by the company in 2016, according to the Transwest website.

The rebranding process will start within the next few weeks, once the regulatory requirements have been completed, the airlines said in a media release.

"Because we're bringing together two different companies that both have their own cultures and histories, we wanted something new and fresh but also wanted to preserve the legacy of both organizations," Stephen Smith, president and CEO of the West Wind Group of Companies, said in a media release.

Until the rebranding process is completed, people will see three different logos, said Smith.

"We are OK with being patient during this process."

West Wind Aviation, which is First Nations and employee-owned, operates from bases in Saskatoon and La Ronge, and has satellite locations in northern Saskatchewan, according to the company's website.