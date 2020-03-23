West Wind Aviation group announces layoffs, reduced schedule

A group of airlines serving many northern and remote locations is announcing staff layoffs and reduced flights.

West Wind Aviation has not said exactly how many staff members received temporary layoffs or reduced hours as of March 21, but its services have been reduced by two-thirds until at least April 13.

It's due to reduced demand for service and government mandates and recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company includes West Wind, Transwest Air, Northern Shield Helicopters and Snowbird Aviation Services.

West Wind Aviation group's acting president and CEO, Stephen Smith, said in that statement that, "We deeply regret the actions we must take now to sustain the company going forward."