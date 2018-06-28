West Nile-carrying mosquitoes present in Saskatchewan

The culex tarsalis mosquito, the species found in Saskatchewan which carries the incurable West Nile virus, has been spotted once again.

As conditions heat up and mosquitoes continue to spawn, more of the West Nile carrying mosquitoes will be present, said Denise Werker, the Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer for the province.

There is no cure or vaccine for the West Nile virus.

The culex tarsalis is most active from dusk to dawn, Werker said.

She said that to prevent being bitten, people should wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellent with DEET or cardin and remove standing water around your home. Wading pools, covers that can catch rain water, bases for flowers, non-bubbling bird baths and anything else that can catch water should be drained or removed.

The major concern from West Nile is a neuro-invasive disease which occurs in approximately one in every 150 infections.

The neuro-invasive disease causes inflammation of the brain or membranes around it. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, numbness, paralysis, loss of vision and convulsions. Any of these symptoms require immediate medical attention, said Werker.

Those that contract the neuro-invasive strain of West Nile have a one-in-10 chance of death. People who are older or who have an immune suppression disease are susceptible to the more extreme symptoms.

There have been no cases of the neuro-invasive disease reported in the province this year.

One-in-five people who are infected with West Nile will display mild symptoms like headaches, fever or body aches.

"There's no reason for a person with mild symptoms to seek care. Those symptoms are going to go away and resolve," said Werker.

Phil Curry, entomologist and West Nile consultant for the Ministry of Health, said the number of potential West Nile mosquitoes spotted in the south of the province has been low, but will increase as the summer goes on. Curry said the numbers should peak by the end of July.

The ministry of health will post numbers every Friday during the peak West Nile season. The risk of contracting the disease is currently low.