2 people charged in connection with death of Wendy Bird, 24, in North Battleford

Two people were arrested Thursday in the North Battleford area in connection with the death of 24-year-old Wendy Bird earlier this month, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Dustin Cookman-Watts, 25, from North Battleford, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Melissa Kaponyas, 18, from Biggar, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

On Oct. 16, shortly after 8 a.m., Warman RCMP received a report of a person found dead near Highway 16, close to Maymont, northwest of Saskatoon.

The person was identified as Bird, who was from Prince Albert.

Her next of kin have been notified and an autopsy took place on Oct. 18, police said.

The two people charged in connection with Bird's death appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Friday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit says it continues to investigate the death with assistance from the Saskatoon and North Battlefords RCMP forensic identification services unit.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Wendy Bird's whereabouts from Friday, Oct. 14 to the morning of Oct. 16, or who may have seen any suspicious activity on Highway 16 near Maymont through the evening hours of Oct. 15-16, to contact police.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.