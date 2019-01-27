Well-known journalist, broadcaster with Sask. roots dies

A radio personality who started his career in Saskatchewan, then travelled the world before moving to Alberta, has died.

According to social media posts made by Global News Radio's 770 CHQR, John Himpe, 38, died in a Calgary hospital Friday after suffering a severe brain aneurysm.

Tributes poured in for the broadcaster — who was born in Yorkton, Sask. and started his career in Swift Current in 2000 — from people all around Saskatchewan, including Premier Scott Moe and Regina MLA Trent Wotherspoon.

Saddened to hear of the passing of John Himpe, a well known voice on Saskatchewan radio for many years.<br><br>Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/oZzAcwu584">https://t.co/oZzAcwu584</a> —@PremierScottMoe



So very, very sad to learn that John Himpe has passed. <br><br>I had the pleasure to get to know him as a solid journalist, and a very decent, thoughtful, kind-hearted person. <br><br>Sending love to his family at this time of loss. <br><br>John will be missed. —@WotherspoonT

Himpe started working with Rawlco Radio's 980 CJME and 650 CKOM radio stations in 2000, a place he described as an "incredible home" where he "spread his wings" as a broadcaster.

Through his tenure with Rawlco, Himpe would go on to cover elections, Amber Alerts and severe weather events according to Himpe's website.

He would eventually join CJME's morning radio show in Regina.

How do you sum up 12 years of friendship? It’s hard when you’re in stunned shock. I’ll miss you and that gasping laugh so much <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnHimpe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnHimpe</a>. Rest easy, my friend. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/mdQzEO1SAc">pic.twitter.com/mdQzEO1SAc</a> —@sammaciag

Favorite memory of John is night of 2007 SK election - hot mess of radio peeps trying to work new platforms like Facebook and website into live-reporting.<br>He was in his element, loving every minute. <br>From what I've read since his passing, that's how he lived his life.<br>RIP Himpe. <a href="https://t.co/U8XVZRqIiv">https://t.co/U8XVZRqIiv</a> —@tammyrobert

In 2015, Himpe would follow a different path.

He and Rawlco Radio parted ways and he set out on a five-month long adventure to Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

When he returned, he began working at a Yorkton-based radio station.

One year later, in 2017, he was headed to Alberta to join Global News Radio's 770 CHQR as a reporter.

In April of 2018 he would transition to working behind-the-scenes as an executive producer for 770 CHQR.