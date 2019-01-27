Skip to Main Content
Well-known journalist, broadcaster with Sask. roots dies

A radio personality who started his career in Saskatchewan before travelling the world and eventually moving to Alberta, has died.

John Himpe was 38

Journalist and broadcaster John Himpe passed away at the age of 38 in a Calgary hospital. (Johnhimpe.com)

A radio personality who started his career in Saskatchewan, then travelled the world before moving to Alberta, has died.

According to social media posts made by Global News Radio's 770 CHQR, John Himpe, 38, died in a Calgary hospital Friday after suffering a severe brain aneurysm.

Tributes poured in for the broadcaster — who was born in Yorkton, Sask. and started his career in Swift Current in 2000 — from people all around Saskatchewan, including Premier Scott Moe and Regina MLA Trent Wotherspoon.


Himpe started working with Rawlco Radio's 980 CJME and 650 CKOM radio stations in 2000, a place he described as an "incredible home" where he "spread his wings" as a broadcaster.

Through his tenure with Rawlco, Himpe would go on to cover elections, Amber Alerts and severe weather events according to Himpe's website.

He would eventually join CJME's morning radio show in Regina.

In 2015, Himpe would follow a different path.

He and Rawlco Radio parted ways and he set out on a five-month long adventure to Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

When he returned, he began working at a Yorkton-based radio station.

One year later, in 2017, he was headed to Alberta to join Global News Radio's 770 CHQR as a reporter.

In April of 2018 he would transition to working behind-the-scenes as an executive producer for 770 CHQR.

