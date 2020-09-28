Welfare check turns into 12-hour standoff and 1 arrest in Stanley Mission, Sask.

A man was found dead and another man was arrested after RCMP were called for a welfare check in Stanley Mission, Sask.

RCMP say officers were called to do a welfare check on a man on the Stanley Mission First Nation on Sept. 26 at about 4:30 p.m. CST.

RCMP and health workers from the community went to a home to check on 45-year-old Jamie Leroy Roberts. When they arrived, they instead spoke to another man at the door. When RCMP were about to enter the home, they heard the sound of a gun being loaded.

The health workers and RCMP quickly retreated to a safe location and surrounded the perimeter of the home. The Sask. RCMP Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to help in the standoff.

About 12 hours later, at 5:15 a.m. CST, the man in the home surrendered to police and was arrested. Officers found and seized one gun inside the home.

Officers also found the body of Roberts inside the home. Officers confirmed he was the subject of the welfare check and determined his death a homicide. RCMP say the homicide occurred prior to police being called.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit North was called to help and an autopsy is scheduled to be in Saskatoon on Sept. 28.

Kane Lenard Roberts, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body. He was remanded in custody and had his first court appearance on these charges on Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled to be in La Ronge Provincial Court on Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. CST.

RCMP Major Crime Unit North, along with officers from Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Stanley Mission continue to investigate along with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service.