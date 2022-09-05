Weldon, Sask., residents say they're 'horrified' after strange encounter shortly after stabbing alert

Leona Lees was jolted awake Sunday morning to the sound of an emergency alert from RCMP about several stabbings on the nearby James Smith Cree Nation, located roughly 30 kilometres southwest from her home in Weldon, Sask.

Not thinking much of it, she started her day the way she usually does: with a cup of coffee on her front deck.

However, shortly after she sat down, the woman saw a dark-coloured SUV zoom by — an unusual sight for a sleepy village of roughly 200 people.

"Why is that car going so fast? Give me a break. Slow down!" she remembered thinking.

A few minutes later, she said a man walked around the side of her house with his face covered asking for help.

"He said, 'I need somebody to take me to the hospital. My mouth has been hurt — I've been stabbed,'" her mother, Doreen Lees, remembered.

When they asked to see the injuries and he refused, Leona said she went to grab her phone, and when she came back, she saw the man running away.

At that point, she said she called 911. Within 10 minutes, she said police officers arrived on scene and took a statement.

Leona said she's "horrified" about the situation, since she wasn't aware of the severity of the circumstances nearby when she was approached by the man, whose identity is still unknown.

"We didn't know; we just thought that someone was injured and wanted to help him out — that's all," she said. "And we were ready to give him help."

Manhunt continues

On Sunday afternoon, RCMP issued a dangerous persons alert across Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, after confirming 10 people had been killed and at least 15 others were hospitalized following a stabbing spree in 13 different locations between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

RCMP, along with municipal police services across the province, Alberta and Manitoba, continue to search for two suspects.

RCMP are searching for Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson. Damien is described as five foot seven inches, about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Myles is six foot and one inch tall, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP)

Damien Sanderson, 31, is described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Myles Sanderson, 30, is described as six feet and one inch tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.





At last report — around 11:20 a.m CST — police said the pair was spotted travelling on Arcola Avenue in southeast Regina in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

Shortly after 8 p.m. CST, Regina police Chief Evan Bray issued a video statement on Twitter, saying that the suspects were still at large and likely in the city.

"An active, focused investigation will continue until they are located and taken into custody," Bray said.

People in Regina and the surrounding area are currently urged by police to not approach suspicious people and not to pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 and not share the locations of police.

Unless there are "critical updates or risks to public safety identified," Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Sunday evening that it plans to issue a written update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday.