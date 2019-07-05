Last week's rain helped crops but more is needed: crop report

The rain in Saskatchewan last week helped but it was still less than the province's crops need, according to the latest provincial crop report.

Some areas, like Webb, Sask., were drenched with 81 millimetres of rain while small patches of land near Yorkton and Prince Albert had less than 5 millimetres between June 25 and July 1st.

"The majority of crop damage this past week was from localized flooding, strong winds, hail, and insects such as grasshoppers," the crop report reads.

Rain in Saskatchewan has been sparse since April 1, with several areas of the province receiving less than 100 millimetres of rain in total, particularly in the west central portion of the province.

This map shows the cumulative rainfall in Saskatchewan between April 1 and July 1. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The crop report said most of the province's crops are in good to behind in their usual development for this time of the year.

Most of the oil seed — 57 per cent — is behind. Spring (38 per cent) and fall cereals (27 per cent) are also behind in development.

The pulse crops, on the flip side, are mostly on pace — 70 per cent — for normal development with another 28 per cent behind development.

The weekly rainfall between June 25 and July 1 is shown here. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Topsoil moisture on crop land is:

Surplus: 4 per cent

Adequate: 85 per cent

Short: 11 per cent

Topsoil moisture on hay land and pasture:

Surplus: 2 per cent

Adequate: 76 per cent

Short: 21 per cent

Very short: 1 per cent

Only one percent of hay has been baled or put into silage and the hay quality is 40 per cent fair to 37 per cent poor. There is significantly less hay due to the lack of moisture so far this year.