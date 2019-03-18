'It's a total loss': Weekend fire destroys Regina home

A house fire over the weekend destroyed a home in Regina.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Retallack Street around 5:00 a.m. CST on Saturday, according to Neil Sundeen, acting deputy chief for the Regina Fire Department.

He said the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

"It's a total loss," he said.

He said a family of four and their dog all made it safely out of the home.

The damage to surrounding houses was minimal, said Sundeen, although the house to the south has some siding damage.

Sundeen said it took crews about half an hour to get the fire under control, but they remained on the scene for about two hours putting out hotspots.

"Our crews did a fantastic job," he said.

"We have some young, new people in positions and they stepped up and I can't say enough about how well our crews worked together to keep that fire contained to the house of origin," he said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Sundeen said the dollar value of the damage has not yet been determined.

Youtube user FireVideosFD posted this video of the fire: