Weekend deep freeze sets record lows in 10 areas across Saskatchewan

The extreme cold gripping the province, and the country, set record-low temperatures in 10 areas across Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Leader hit a low of –45.9 C, shattering the old mark of –39.7 C set in 2005.

The Kindersley area wasn't far behind with the temperature falling to a bone-chilling –44.1 C.

The Scott and Eastend regions broke 108-year-old records. Scott plummeted to –42.6 C on Saturday while Eastend hit –38.5 C.

Other areas to hit record lows were:

Assiniboia at –38.6 C.

Cypress Hills at –39.9 C.

Elbow at –38.6 C.

Lucky Lake at –40.7 C.

Rockglen at –39 C.

Waskesiu Lake at –37.5 C.

There is no let-up in sight for the next few days.

Environment Canada says an Arctic air mass will continue to bring "dangerously cold temperatures to the region," with wind chills making it feel as cold as –40 C to –55 C across the province until at least Tuesday.