Regina police investigating armed robberies
No injuries reported after people held up with gun, machete
Regina police are looking for two people after an armed robbery involving a firearm and a machete early Sunday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. CST, police were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of Albert Street North for a report of a robbery.
When officers arrived, they determined the incident had taken place behind a business in Hesse Bay.
Police say the people were not injured, but they were robbed of their personal property.
The first man, armed with a machete, is described as standing between five feet and five-foot-four. He's said to weigh roughly 115 to 130 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red bandana, a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Police said the second suspect could only be described as wearing dark pants. He was reportedly armed with a handgun.
This is the second armed robbery city police are investigating in the area. On Friday a service station in the 2300 block of Albert Street was robbed at gunpoint by a lone man at around 6:15 a.m.
Anyone with information about these crimes are asked to contact Regina police or CrimeStoppers to report the information anonymously.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.