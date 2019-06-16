Regina police investigating armed robberies

Regina police are looking for two people after an armed robbery involving a firearm and a machete early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. CST, police were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of Albert Street North for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they determined the incident had taken place behind a business in Hesse Bay.

Police say the people were not injured, but they were robbed of their personal property.

The first man, armed with a machete, is described as standing between five feet and five-foot-four. He's said to weigh roughly 115 to 130 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red bandana, a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police said the second suspect could only be described as wearing dark pants. He was reportedly armed with a handgun.

This is the second armed robbery city police are investigating in the area. On Friday a service station in the 2300 block of Albert Street was robbed at gunpoint by a lone man at around 6:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about these crimes are asked to contact Regina police or CrimeStoppers to report the information anonymously.

