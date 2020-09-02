COVID-19 in Sask: New known cases unexpectedly low Wednesday due to technical difficulties in testing lab

Saskatchewan is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but the final number is expected to be higher.

According to the province, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties Tuesday with the validation of COVID-19 tests. This resulted in fewer cases to report Wednesday than expected.

The province says it is anticipating any delayed cases to be reflected in Thursday's COVID-19 case update.

For the time being, there have been a total of 3,408 reported cases in the province, 799 of which are considered active.

One of the reported new cases is located in the far north west, one is in the north central, 13 are in the Saskatoon area, six are in the central east and 14 are in the Regina area.

One case reported Wednesday has a pending location.

The province also reported 78 new recoveries. To date, a total of 2,584 known cases have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Twenty-six people are currently in hospital, with 22 receiving inpatient care: two in the north west zone, five in the north central zone, 10 in the Saskatoon area and five in the Regina area.

Four people are in intensive care, with two in the north central zone, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Mandatory masks, gathering sizes

Saskatchewan will be making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, and reducing the allowed size of gatherings provincewide.

The orders were announced Tuesday and take effect on Friday.

The public health mandatory masking order will be in place for 28 days, then is subject to review by Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer.

The province said that much of the recent spread of COVID-19 has occurred in private settings and in homes.

As a result, the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home will decrease to 10 from 15. This includes those who ordinarily live in the home. Any event that occurs in a private home and any outbuildings including weddings, religious gathering and funerals must abide by the 10-person gathering limit issued by the province.

The limit does not apply to households with more than 10 family members living in the same home.

The province said enforcement options will be considered based on observed compliance with the public health order.