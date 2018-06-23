Regina couple headed to Antarctic to renew their vows for the 10th time

When Jason Hubbs and Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs renew their wedding vows for the 10th time this November, it won't be glamorous. But it will be out of the ordinary.

"We're going to be on an ice breaker," says Koffler-Hubbs.

Jason Hubbs kisses his wife Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs during one of their vow renewals. (Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs)

The ceremony is set to take place in Antarctica. The couple is ditching traditional wedding gear for parkas and capes.

"It will be between zero and plus-15 degrees," she said.

The couple was originally married Sept. 14, 2002 in Deer Valley. Since then they've renewed in Las Vegas in 2004, Hawaii in 2010, Regina in 2012, Cuba in 2014 and Paris, the Mediterranean, the Nile in Egypt and the shores of the Red Sea in 2016.

It's the little quirkiness we have going on. It adds to each of our vacations that we have wedding pictures at some of the locations. - Jason Hubbs

This year the couple plans to do a renewal in South America — either in Brazil or near Machu Picchu in Peru — as well as the Antarctic. They may also get a bonus renewal in at Easter Island.

They hope to visit every continent at least once. Friends and family ask where the couple are getting married next instead of where they are going on vacation.

"It's the little quirkiness we have going on. It adds to each of our vacations that we have wedding pictures at some of locations. We don't get married at all of our vacations, that's a little bit too expensive, but we try to get married as much as possible," Hubbs said.

"We said we wanted to beat Liz Taylor and we've already matched her. I guess we're going to beat her."

Jason Hubbs and Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs renew vows in Paris under the Eiffel Tower in 2016. (Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs)

Advice for couples

The couple recommended that other pairs looking to renew do their research. Some places, like Disneyland, can be quite pricey.

I've heard my parents, who have been married for 59 years, talk about possibly renewing their vows. - Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs

Koffler-Hubbs also advised people to be clear with their travel agent and be specific of what elements are important. There could be options that are more economical than others.

"Maybe it's more expensive to get married at the Eiffel tower as opposed to the river bank beside the Eiffel tower."

One of six dresses Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs has collected for her numerous vow renewals with her husband Jason Hubbs. (Loralyn Koffler-Hubbs)

She also said brides should choose dresses that are lightweight and easy to pack and to simplify your shoes.

"Crowns are hard to pack as well as tiaras," said Koffler-Hubbs, who has collected four so far.

Koffler-Hubbs says they have inspired some others along the way.

"I've heard my parents, who have been married for 59 years, talk about possibly renewing their vows."