Warm temperatures this fall continue in Sask.

If you've been thinking this fall has been especially mild, you're right.

"If there's any place to be in Canada, it would really be Saskatchewan," David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, said on Saskatoon Morning Monday.

"We [are seeing] temperatures that are four to six degrees warmer than normal."

Phillips said these mild temperatures are set to stick around for at least the next week and possibly longer.

"Often at this time of the year, it's hard to get some good, fair weather for longer than two or three days. Well, this one has been [around] for a while and looks like it's got legs, it's going to continue this way," he said.

Saskatchewan was hit with a killing frost early in September, and Philips said it was earlier than usual.

Philips said it's important to remember that despite this nice weather, winter is inevitable. But at least, he said, the lead up to winter won't be so bad.

The nice weather is partially due to the heat of the summer. If it's consistently warm in the summer, the land can retain heat longer.

"It doesn't mean every day is going to be like that, but the flavour of that will continue," Phillips said.