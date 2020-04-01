Winter isn't over yet: Snow coming to Sask. on April 1
Some regions were under a snowfall warning on Wednesday morning
As Saskatchewan heads into April, snow is rolling over the province.
On Wednesday morning a number of locations had snowfall warnings in effect, including:
- Carlyle, Oxbow, Stoughton
- Hudson Bay to Porcupine Plain
- Kamsack, Canora and Preeceville
- Moosomin, Grenfell and Wawota
- Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, Creighton
- Southend to Kinoosao
- Wollaston Lake to Collins Bay
- Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy
Environment Canada said snowfall with amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected in most regions, but local amounts may be higher. The snow will start early this morning in the south and work its way north throughout the day.
Snowfall of 15 to 20 cm is expected in the Cumberland House, Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay area, the Southend, Brabant Lake, and Kinoosao area, and the Wollaston Lake, Collins Bay area.
The weather is because of a strengthening low pressure system tracking northward out of the Dakotas that is giving heavy snow to areas near the Sask. and Manitoba border.
Environment Canada is reminding people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
Regina residents can expect light snow beginning in the morning and ending near midnight. Saskatoon is expecting light snow beginning near noon.