Winter isn't over yet: Snow coming to Sask. on April 1

As Saskatchewan heads into April, snow is rolling over the province.

On Wednesday morning a number of locations had snowfall warnings in effect, including:

Carlyle, Oxbow, Stoughton

Hudson Bay to Porcupine Plain

Kamsack, Canora and Preeceville

Moosomin, Grenfell and Wawota

Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, Creighton

Southend to Kinoosao

Wollaston Lake to Collins Bay

Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy

Environment Canada issued warnings for a number of west Saskatchewan regions on Wednesday morning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada said snowfall with amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected in most regions, but local amounts may be higher. The snow will start early this morning in the south and work its way north throughout the day.

Snowfall of 15 to 20 cm is expected in the Cumberland House, Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay area, the Southend, Brabant Lake, and Kinoosao area, and the Wollaston Lake, Collins Bay area.

The weather is because of a strengthening low pressure system tracking northward out of the Dakotas that is giving heavy snow to areas near the Sask. and Manitoba border.

Environment Canada is reminding people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Regina residents can expect light snow beginning in the morning and ending near midnight. Saskatoon is expecting light snow beginning near noon.