89% of Sask. harvest is done: crop report

The relatively warm and dry recent weather conditions have helped Saskatchewan farmers out with their crops.

According to the province's weekly crop report, 89 per cent of the crop is in the bin.

That's higher than the five year (2016-2020) average of 63 per cent for the same time this year.

Farmers with crops still in the field hope these weather conditions will continue. However, those who have already completed their harvest are hoping for some rain water to give their soil some moisture.

Many areas of the province didn't receive any rainfall over the past week. The most came in the Macklin area with 10 mm. Other areas in the province received smaller amounts of rain ranging from one to five mm. That's not enough to maintain or replenish topsoil moisture.

Cropland moisture in the province is rated at 25 per cent adequate, 46 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

The harvest was most advanced in the southwest region of the province, where 94 per cent of the crop is now done.

The majority of crop damage this week came from strong winds, waterfowl, frost, wildlife and lack of moisture.

Farmers across the province are busy now with wrapping up harvest, moving cattle, hauling water and engaging in post-harvest activities which include herbicide application.

However, the harvest season is still not over yet, and the report reminds farmers to remain safe and cautious.