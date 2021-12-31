Saskatchewan shivers under record lows
Nipawin hit -43.4 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada
How cold was it yesterday in Saskatchewan?
In Nipawin, Sask., the temperature plummeted to a record-shattering -43.4 C, breaking the record for Dec. 30 of - 40.8 C set in 1992.
Compare that with Alert, Nunavut, which is just 800 kilometres from the North Pole. Its low on Thursday was a balmy -27 C, according to Environment Canada.
And Nipawin wasn't the only Saskatchewan community to shiver in record-setting lows:
- The Last Mountain Lake area hit -42.3 C, breaking the 1981 record of -38 C.
- Rosetown fell to a frigid -39.3 C on Thursday, breaking the 1984 mark of -38.5 C.
- Wynyard broke its 1967 record low for Dec. 30 of -38.3 C with a bone-chilling temperature of -40.5. C
Environment Canada's extreme cold warning remains in effect and covers almost the entire province.
The deep freeze will continue across the province today and tomorrow before the southern half gets a one-day reprieve on Sunday.
The New Year's Day high for Regina is a predicted -27 C while in Saskatoon the high will be -25 C.
Those cities will see highs of -5 C and -8 C respectively on Sunday. But Arctic air will return on Monday with colder temperatures.
As for Nipawin, the high on Saturday is expected to be -28 C and -17 C on Sunday.
