Regina police charge 3 with weapons trafficking

Regina police say three men are facing weapons trafficking charges after an investigation into the selling of restricted handguns.

One man was arrested at a home on the 3000 block of George Street.

A police SWAT team was involved in the arrest of two other men at a house on the 4100 block of Hillsdale Drive.

They found four 9-mm handguns and a large sum of cash.

All three Regina men, ages 33, 29, and 21, face weapons trafficking charges.

Two of the three are also facing a number of other charges including unauthorized possession of restricted guns.

The three had their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Wednesday morning.