Regina police charge 3 with weapons trafficking
Regina police say three men are facing weapons trafficking charges after an investigation into the selling of restricted handguns.
Several 9-mm handguns seized
One man was arrested at a home on the 3000 block of George Street.
A police SWAT team was involved in the arrest of two other men at a house on the 4100 block of Hillsdale Drive.
They found four 9-mm handguns and a large sum of cash.
All three Regina men, ages 33, 29, and 21, face weapons trafficking charges.
Two of the three are also facing a number of other charges including unauthorized possession of restricted guns.
The three had their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Wednesday morning.