'We would have to close our doors': Regina non-profits oppose proposed tax exemption policy

The City of Regina has pressed pause on a new tax incentive policy for the city's non-profits after several community organizations raised concerns about their taxes potentially going up.

Representatives from the Mackenzie Art Gallery, Saskatchewan Science Centre and Royal Canadian Legion were among those asking the city's executive committee Wednesday to change its proposed policy and hold public consultation.

City administration developed a new set of parameters around how non-profit tax exemptions would be decided. Currently, exemptions are done on a case-by-case basis and many are historical. Part of the city's proposal would be to cap exemptions at $1.2 million for all organizations combined.

Robert Perry, past president of the Mackenzie Art Gallery, said the city's proposal "fails on all accounts."

"We want to at least have a say in how this will be structured," Perry said.

Sandy Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre said, "there's a lot of disincentive in this policy."

Ron Hitchcock with the Royal Canadian Legion, which now pays rent in its historic building, said any hike in property tax would be the end of the 92-year-old institution.

"We would have to close our doors."

"There may not be poppies on Nov. 11," Hitchcock said, adding both the Cenotaph in Victoria Park and the Brandt Centre where Remembrance Day ceremonies take place, "would be silent."

Daycares push for exempt status

Some of the delegations at city hall were already on the exempt list but 21 non-profit licensed child care centres came forward and asked to be added.

"Over the years we've been dismissed as babysitters and that's very unfortunate," said Colleen Schmidt, parent and board member at Cathedral Area Co-operative Daycare.

A handful of Regina daycare centres were reclassified as commercial properties in 2016 and subsequently saw their taxes rise.



The Cathedral Area Co-operative Daycare went from paying $3,500 in 2015 to $8,000 in 2016, while the Whitmore Park Child Care Co-operative said its taxes went from $3,700 in 2015 to $10,100 in 2016.



An appeal of the tax change was denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board.

Colleen Schmidt spoke on behalf of 21 daycare centres in Regina which are not tax exempt.

The Cathedral Daycare said the tax changes forced it to hold fundraisers and hike fees to parents for three straight years.

The child care centres argued they provide education and care and should not be taxed as commercial properties. Child care centres located in schools are tax exempt, creating a two-tiered system.

Schmidt said her "dream" scenario would be for the city to adopt an Alberta model and make all non-profit licensed daycare centres tax exempt.

She said the 21 centres she represents paid $117,332 in property tax in 2017.

"Taxing daycares flies in the face of Design Regina," Schmidt said.

Council, mayor vote in favour of public consultation

City councillors and the mayor voted after three hours of discussions to refer the issue back to committee following public consultation.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he wants public consultation "in the broadest sense." He added that there should be "no rush" to come to a conclusion.

"This isn't the first time we've tried to tackle exemptions," Fougere said.

The city begun work on the policy change back in March 2016. Many of the groups complained they only received the city's plan last Friday and had just a few days to review and respond.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said there is "no rush" to make a new tax exemption policy. (CBC)

"I really felt they listened to what we had to say. There is no guarantee of what the results will be but I'm really so pleased with how the process went," Schmidt said.

The city granted exemptions to 30 non-profit and charitable organizations in 2018 including the RCMP Heritage Centre, the Canadian Red Cross and the Regina Thunder Football Club.



Other recipients included seven community gardens, three curling clubs and two agricultural societies.