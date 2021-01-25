'We know it can be scary,' RCMP says after weekend of shootings in Meadow Lake, Sask.

After a weekend of gunfire in Meadow Lake, police made numerous arrests and laid more than a dozen charges.

"We know it can be scary for a community of 5,300 people to hear of multiple firearms-related incidents taking place over a very short period of time where families live and work," Meadow Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan How said in a news release.

Police said the incidents were not random in nature and several of those arrested have been identified as local street gang associates.

Gunfire at apartment sends man to hospital

The shooting started early Saturday morning with gunfire at an apartment building that sent one man to hospital.

While RCMP were dealing with that call, other officers pulled over a car after someone was seen throwing a gun out the car window. Two occupants were charged and a second gun found inside the car was seized.

Later the same morning came reports of multiple gunshots at a different residence. Still on Saturday, police found an abandoned Jeep with a gun inside.

The shootings continued Sunday with early morning gunfire at a home that left one man injured.

Foot chase in –40 C weather

Around that time, police were chasing suspects on foot while temperatures dipped to –40 C. They seized another gun.

The foot chase led police to another home where nine more people were arrested.

The RCMP says the public may see an increased police presence over the coming days as part of the ongoing investigations into the weekend incidents.

"We will continue to progress these ongoing investigations in the coming days and want to work in collaboration with our community to address any ongoing concerns they have," How said.