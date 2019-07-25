Jury deliberating at inquest into death of inmate at Regina Correctional Centre

A jury is reviewing evidence presented at the coroner's inquest into the 2017 death of Waylon Starr, who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre at the time of his death.

The coroner instructed the jury Thursday morning, following three days of witness testimony.

The six-person jury has been asked to determine the details surrounding Starr's death, including how he died.

The jury can determine the cause of death to be natural, accidental, suicide or homicide, or can leave the cause undetermined.

Coroner's inquests are not intended to determine any criminal responsibility, but jurors can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Waylon Starr, pictured, was 27 when he died in custody at Regina Provincial Correctional Centre. (Submitted by Reah Starr)

Starr was found unresponsive in his cell at the correctional centre on Aug. 24, 2017. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

Witnesses said Starr covered his cell window with a white garbage bag and killed himself by asphyxiation.

Coroner Brent Gough said the evidence points to an intentional, self-inflicted act intended to cause self-harm or death.

He said there was no evidence that anyone had physical contact with Starr between 7 p.m. and 10:27 p.m., when he was found by correctional worker Justin Amyotte.

He did not have a cellmate at the time and his door remained closed, according to security footage, Gough said. Starr's window was covered for about 30 minutes.

The jury isn't required to give any recommendations, but Gough gave some suggestions.

One was the establishment of a clear policy on window coverings in the jail. One witness said they should be taken down immediately, while another said there should be a balance between an inmate's dignity and safety, and a third said they could be left up for about 20 minutes.

Gough also said there should be a timely process to access elders and chaplins at the facility. Starr's family said he told them he asked to see an elder but that request was denied.

Correctional workers said Starr never made that request, according to their files.

Gough said the jury must give reasonable recommendations that can be implemented. They must be directed at a specific person or institution.

The jury will provide a report when they reach a conclusion.