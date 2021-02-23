SHA warns of increased COVID-19 cases in Watrous, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is limiting visitation at Manitou Lodge, a long-term care facility in Watrous, Sask., because of increased COVID-19 in the area.

The decision to do so is "not taken lightly," according to a news release from SHA. Visits to the lodge are now limited to compassionate care reasons, such as family support during end-of-life care and major surgery.

Family members visiting for those reasons have to undergo a health screening before they enter.

There's no timeline for when regular visitation will be back.