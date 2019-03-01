Watrous auto dealer, fire chief risk tongues in icy fundraising challenge

It was almost a scene straight out of the classic movie A Christmas Story, but with a fundraising twist.

The fire department in Watrous, Sask. is in the market for a replacement fire truck.

To galvanize fundraising efforts, Jeff Siegfried, the general manager of Watrous Mainline Motors, proposed a challenge to fire chief Andrew Matheson.

"Whoever raised the lower amount of money at the end of the period would have to publicly stick their tongue to a frozen pole in front of Watrous Mainline," Siegfried told CBC Radio's Blue Sky.

The challenges stems from this year's "horrific" winter and a little bit of childhood fun.

"You hear of dares going on amongst kids all of the time, and I thought, 'Well, who needs to grow up so fast?' We can be adults and dare each other too," he said.

Jeff Siegfried issued the challenge to Watrous Fire Department chief Andrew Matheson. Siegfried was able to collect nearly $8,670 in donations for the fire department's new truck, but ended up losing the fundraising challenge. (Submitted by Bryan Mierau)

Matheson said the dare was something he could totally get behind.

"I was gung-ho to be a part of it, and I was really happy that I got to," Matheson said.

Initially, Matheson said he wasn't too nervous about the idea of losing the challenge. But that changed in the final week of fundraising efforts.

Andrew Matheson, the Watrous Fire Department's chief, collected over $9,100 in donations for the department's new fire truck. (Submitted by Bryan Mierau)

"I definitely had some nerves about what my tongue was in for," he said.

General manager loses out

Matheson ended up on top of the fundraising challenge, collecting roughly $9,100, against Siegfried's nearly $8,670.

Donation collections got so close, those keeping track of the totals were forced to keep the results secret from both participants.

Neither Siegfried or Matheson knew their fundraising totals until this grand reveal on Feb. 25. The two were within $41 of each other on the final day of the fundraising challenge however Matheson pulled ahead and avoided licking a frozen pole. (Submitted by Bryan Mierau)

"I put my tongue on there and it latched on a lot quicker than I thought, it was within a second and already chilling right to the core," Siegfried said.

Matheson said he was very thankful it wasn't him who had to take on the challenge.

'Shock and awe:' community supports project

Siegfried noted that initially, the community's reaction was one of "shock and awe."

Some residents reflected back on their own dares to family or friends when told about the challenge, according to Siegfried.

"Everybody could pull from their own memories and remember what it was like when they did it themselves, or when they had to take their son or daughter off a chain link fence," he said.

"Everybody can relate to it, everybody supported the project because it's kind of a joke."

Matheson said the support from the community was amazing to see.

"Our community continually impresses me with their support," he said. "Not just the people in the community, but the organizations like Watrous Mainline GM that will get behind us."

Current truck has serviced rural areas for 41 years

Matheson said the current truck was purchased 41 years ago to be used as a structural fire truck.

Today, the truck is used as the department's wild land and brush truck.

"It definitely needs TLC and has been a process to keep maintained," Matheson said. "All of the parts for it, when something unfortunately breaks down, do have to be manufactured to replace it."

When you can attract attention to something like this, I think it makes it stand out. - Jeff Siegfried

He said it's not something the fire department is looking to have replaced in the next month. He estimated it will take a year or two of fundraising to replace the vehicle.

The roughly $18,000 the pair raised was a "great kickstart" to the department's dream of replacing the truck.

Matheson said that any downtime is crucial and being able to have everything operational and working when a call comes in is an essential part of their job.

"If you don't support them financially, they have to rely on the cities, communities, villages, RM's and that sort of thing for funding," Siegfried said.

"When you can attract attention to something like this, I think it makes it stand out."

The general manager noted it doesn't just benefit the people of Watrous to have a fully functioning and properly equipped fire service.



Blue Sky is doing a monthly segment about good news happening in small communities around Saskatchewan. Have an idea for our next segment? Email us.