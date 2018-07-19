Husky pipe leaks water used in oil production into river near Turtleford, Sask.

Husky Energy has confirmed "produced salt water" used in oil production leaked from a line near Turtleford, Sask. and made its way into the nearby Englishman River.

The leak was discovered Wednesday afternoon, according to Husky. Crews were on-site Thursday testing to see if the river has been contaminated by hydrocarbons.

The leaking line is used to transport saline water used in the production of oil, said Mel Duvall, Husky's Senior Media and Issues Manager, in an email. He said the line, "runs between a water handling facility and a disposal well in a rural area west of Turtleford."

The leak happened about 500 metres west of the Englishman River. Husky said it's not yet known how much water leaked.

"The release has been isolated, preventative measures are in place and removal is underway," Duvall said.

The Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Economy have been notified of the leak.

The leak comes two years after a Husky pipeline near Maidstone, Sask. leaked about 225,000 litres of oil, about 40 per cent of which leaked into the North Saskatchewan River.

Turtleford is located 207 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.