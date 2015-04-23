Sask. drilling incentive program still not running 10 months after announcement

A provincial oil drilling incentives program, touted as having the potential to create hundreds of jobs and millions in investments over five years, is still not running more than 10 months after it was announced.

The Waterflood Development Program was announced at a news conference in Regina on Dec. 5, 2018, by Ministry of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre.

"At maximum uptake, the program will support $375 million in new investment over the next five years and 500 new permanent jobs," said a news release about the program that day.

"Over 10 years, the program will lead to an estimated $245 million in new provincial royalties."

No timeline for when the program would start taking applications was provided in the 2018 news release.

A fact sheet on the government's website said applications for the program would be available in April 2019, but the ministry confirmed this week the program is still not open.

The province says it is still developing a regulatory framework before it begins taking applications. If those regulations are passed by cabinet, then the ministry will be able to open up the program.

Announcement made during 'very difficult time,' says minister

Eyre said this week it is very common for government incentive programs to take up to 10 months to start running after they are publicly announced.

She said it is not unusual to make a public announcement before a program has been designed, stakeholders have been consulted and regulations have been developed and passed by cabinet.

"We made the announcement … certainly to signal to industry that this was something we wanted to do. It was at a very, very difficult time, the differential crisis was in full throttle and there was talk of curtailment in Alberta," Eyre said.

She said the projections for the number of jobs and investment numbers still stand almost one year later.

Eyre said the April 1 date listed on the government website was not a deadline. She said companies will still be able to apply for the 2019 calendar year, adding that she expects the regulations will be passed before the end of the year.

"It's just been that there have been processes around the stakeholder consultations and so on that have just pushed that a little bit further along."

Waterflooding injects water underground to push oil and gas toward extraction wells. The Waterflood Development Program, which is designed to encourage investment, would allow producers who build waterflood injection wells to defer the royalties they would pay to the province for three years.

Tristan Goodman, the president of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, voiced his support for the program when it was launched in 2018.

He said the market for oil producers has gotten significantly worse since the program was announced.

But he does not believe the delay in the program launch would have reduced the number of producers applying.

He said that even if the program was opened earlier he does not believe it would have been broadly used because the market is too flat.

"I don't think every producer is waiting on the edge of their seat for this program to open, I think producers are as individuals examining different programs," he said.

"This is not the first priority of any producer right now. The first priority is market access, general competitiveness and probably just predictability for investors."

Producer group hopes program opens soon

Goodman said a unique situation in Saskatchewan, such as if one company were to take an interest, could lead to higher uptake in the program.

"We continue to be supportive of that program, we think it's a good program. I do hope the Saskatchewan government moves forward and opens that program on a sooner rather than later perspective," said Goodman.

"That said, it's not clear if we will have the investment capital to move forward to utilize the program."

He said the province's projections for jobs and investment from the program still appear to be reasonable under current market conditions.