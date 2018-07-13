Water-skiing event for people with disabilities no longer welcome at Wascana Lake

Blake Lamontagne says he felt a new sense of independence the first time he tried adaptive water-skiing.

"I got to check my disability and my wheelchair at the dock and I just got to go and be me," Lamontagne said.

It's changed my life in so many ways. - Blake Lamontagne

Now an event designed to give other people with disabilities a chance to try adaptive water-skiing on Wacana Lake has been cancelled, after the last event drew complaints about waves.

Motorboat at the heart of complaint

The event, called Give it a Go Day, featured trained assistants and special equipment.

Lisa Williams, a coach for the event, said Wascana Authorities received complaints and ultimately decided to shut it down.

Williams said other people on the lake weren't happy about the group's motorboat. The group had warned people to give adaptive water-skiers some distance, but some were still bothered by waves from the boat.

The motorboat used for Give it a Go Day drew complaints. (Submitted/Lisa Williams)

Ryan Whippler, a spokesperson for Wascana Authority, said that motorized boats are not normally allowed on the lake due to safety concerns.

He confirmed they had received complaints regarding the group's boat in the past.

"As a result, a decision was made not to make an exception for this event," Whippler said.

Group left with limited options

Williams said she's unsure of what the group's next step is.

"We've done our own campaign, sent e-mails and letters to (Wascana Centre) so hopefully it has an impact," Williams said.

Give it a Go Day featured coaches and special equipment that allowed people with disabilities to water-ski. (Submitted/Lisa Williams)

Lamontagne said there are accommodations available at Regina Beach for adaptive water-skiing, but holding events there wouldn't be possible.

He said he's disappointed other people with disabilities won't get the same opportunity he did.

"For me personally, it's changed my life in so many ways," Lamontagne said, "and it sucks that we potentially can't do this and introduce new athletes to this."