Saskatchewan

Water main break leaves streets flooded in Regina's Lakeview neighborhood

Some residents of Regina's Lakeview neighborhood woke up to the sound of car alarms and a flooded street after a water main broke at Hill Avenue and Argyle Road around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

'Car alarms were going off. Headlights and windshield wipers running wild,' says resident

Pratyush Dayal · CBC News ·
Cars are partially submerged in a street full of water.
Ted Deller says about ten vehicles were flooded in his neighborhood. (Submitted by Ted Deller)

Some residents of Regina's Lakeview neighborhood woke up to the sound of car alarms and a flooded street. 

A water main broke at Hill Avenue and Argyle Road around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Ted Deller, a former CBC Saskatchewan morning newsreader who lives in the neighbourhood, found about 10 vehicles that were flooded.

"Flooding started at 4:30 a.m. and was flowing by our house. I tried walking toward the end of the street but the water was up to the top of my firefighter boots threatening to go in," he said.

"Car alarms were going off. Their electrical systems had shorted out, headlights were on, the windshield wipers were running and the trunk popped open."

Close up of silt on the ground with buildings in the background.
Silt has accumulated on roads after hours of water flowing out of the ground. (Submitted by Ted Deller)

While the water did not impact his house, Deller said some damage might have occurred to the vehicles submerged in the water.

"There are fairly expensive vehicles. I'm sure that people are going to be talking to SGI about insurance claims," he said.



As the water receded, massive silt can be seen on the streets.

"Because it's been flowing out of the ground for several hours, it brought all the dirt and sand. There's silt spread over the roads and it is quite slippery," Deller said.

"Regina has very clay soil. It's going to be very slippery for a while, I suspect, whenever it gets wet."

Deller said he called the city crews who arrived later by 6:15 a.m. for repairs.

CBC reached out to the city of Regina for a comment but no one was available to speak today.

City councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk tweeted saying the crews are working as nearby houses and businesses bear water and some cars are being damaged.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pratyush Dayal

Reporter

Pratyush Dayal covers climate change, immigration and race and gender issues among general news for CBC News in Saskatchewan. He has previously written for the Globe and Mail, the Vancouver Sun, and the Tyee. He holds a master's degree in journalism from UBC and can be reached at pratyush.dayal@cbc.ca

