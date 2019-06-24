Water levels rising in North Saskatchewan River

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is warning the public of high streams for the North Saskatchewan River.

Due to significant rainfall, water levels near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border are expected to increase by 1.5 metres. The Battlefords area is to see an increase of 1.2 metres with Prince Albert peaking at 1.6 metres higher than current water levels.

Water levels are already rising near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border and are expected to peak on June 25, with Prince Albert seeing it's peak around June 29 and The Battlefords peaking around June 29.

WSA said this will not have any flooding effects but could pose risks for recreational use. It may also have impacts on water intake and ferries in the area.

An area west of Edmonton received 50 to 117 millimeters of rainfall between June 18 to 21.

WSA said flows on the river have been below normal during the first part of June. WSA is also predicting a lower flow rate for the South Saskatchewan River and Cumberland Lake.

It said flows from SaskPower's hydroelectric facilities will also be increasing over the course of the week.