Water fluoridation proposal going to Regina city council today

Ten city councillors and Regina's mayor are proposing fluoride be added to the city's drinking water.

Councillors Cheryl Stadnichuk, Bob Hawkins, Andrew Stevens, Lori Bresciani, John Findura, Dan LeBlanc, Terina Shaw, Shanon Zachidniak and Jason Mancinelli, along with Mayor Sandra Masters, all signed the motion to introduce fluoride.

The motion said there's strong scientific evidence to show the benefits of water fluoridation, and that cavity reduction is particularly important if the young are to avoid traumatic dental work and the elderly are to avoid dental appliances that are costly and difficult to manage.

Councillors want administration to adopt a program similar to the one in Moose Jaw and in accordance with Health Canada regulations. The motion calls for the water fluoridation program to start once upgrades to the Buffalo Water Treatment plant are complete.

The new Buffalo Water Treatment Plant is set to be finished in 2025. Gerry Uswak, registrar of the College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan, said it's a smart idea to incorporate the capital costs of water fluoridation into the renovations.

"What you have now is a mayor and council who understand the facts, understand the research, understand the benefits," Uswak said of the council. "They are wanting to provide the residents of Regina with community water fluoridation to reduce their disease risk."

The other important aspect the council is considering is the health equity of water fluoridation, Uswak said. Water fluoridation helps people who are without benefits or in a lower socioeconomic status the most, as not everyone can access dental care, Uswak said.

"So community water fluoridation provides them with very important prevention to help mitigate and reduce their risk of decay. So it's not just protecting everyone in the community, but also protecting those who are most vulnerable in the population."

Fluoridation also helps save money in the long term, as it only costs about a dollar a person per year, Uswak said.