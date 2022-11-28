Wastewater study shows COVID levels are down in Saskatoon, but up in North Battleford

COVID-19 viral loads in wastewater are up in North Battleford, Sask., but down in Saskatoon, the most recent data from the University of Saskatchewan shows.

Since the summer of 2020, a group of researchers from the U of S have analyzed wastewater samples from Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert in search of traces of the COVID-19 virus.

However, data is not available from Prince Albert this week because researchers only received one sample from the city's wastewater, which was delivered late, according to an email from wastewater project manager Femi Oloye.

The missing results will be included in next week's report, the email said.

During the latest reporting period, SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA load in North Battleford’s wastewater rose by 28.9 per cent, based on averages of three individual daily measurements, compared to the weekly average of the previous reporting span. (University of Saskatchewan/Global Water Futures program)

North Battleford data from the latest reporting period, which goes up to Nov. 18, showed a 28.9 per cent week-over-week increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA load in the city's wastewater.

The data is based on the averages of three daily measurements during the reporting period, and shows the 42nd highest value ever reported since the study began during the pandemic.

"This week's viral RNA load indicates that SARS-CoV-2 infection in North Battleford is higher than the value recorded in the previous week, but lower than other values measured since August 21, 2022," the report said.

The most recent drop in viral load measured in Saskatoon's wastewater indicates a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections in the city, according to the University of Saskatchewan. (University of Saskatchewan/Global Water Futures program)

In Saskatoon, viral levels in wastewater have dipped for the second week in a row, after a massive spike of 460 per cent reported on Nov. 14.

The recent data shows a decrease of 39.6 per cent in the reporting period up to Nov 23, compared with the weekly average of the previous week.

The viral load recently measured in Saskatoon wastewater is the 35th highest value observed during the pandemic.

The drop in viral RNA load indicates a reduction of COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon, according to the university's report.

The levels in both cities are considered medium because they are below the 10-week average.

Researchers say most people start shedding SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within 24 hours of being infected, but often won't present symptoms for several days after that.