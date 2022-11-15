COVID levels in Regina wastewater drop, but remain high: U of R

University of Regina researchers say the amount of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the city's wastewater remains high, but is down from previous levels.

The latest analysis for the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 showed a mixture in COVID levels for the cities studied.

Analysis of the City of Moose Jaw's wastewater shows an increase in virus, putting that city's COVID levels at a moderate-high level.

Yorkton's viral levels dropped and Swift Current's levels remained steady with both of those cities having low amounts of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the wastewater, according to the University of Regina analysis.

The University of Regina study stands in contrast to the most recent information out of the University of Saskatchewan for cities in central Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon's wastewater viral load was up by 400 per cent from the previous week, according to researchers with the Global Water Futures.

The lead author, John Geisy, said in an email that those numbers could signal the start of another wave of COVID.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert's viral load was up by 83.6 per cent in the week studied while North Battleford's remained relatively unchanged, according to the Global Water Futures.