COVID-19 levels in Saskatoon's wastewater up 5 per cent week-over-week, latest study shows
Omicron BA-2 is overtaking Omicron BA-1 as dominant variant
High levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remain in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to the latest research from the University of Saskatchewan.
The latest COVID-19 monitoring studies show the viral load was up 5.4 per cent in Saskatoon and up 7.5 per cent in Prince Albert compared to the previous week. The data shows the wastewater numbers are as high as at any point in previous waves.
Meanwhile, North Battleford's levels were down 34 per cent and are now where they were about six weeks ago.
Researchers test samples taken from the cities' wastewater treatment plants and look for evidence of COVID-19. The test results are used as an indicator of whether COVID-19 infections are rising or declining.
The COVID-19 monitoring studies show the Omicron BA-2 will likely completely overtake Omicron BA-1 in the next few weeks.
No new study results are available for COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater.
