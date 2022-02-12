Wastewater study shows COVID levels are up 150 per cent in Saskatoon

COVID-19 viral loads in wastewater are up in Saskatoon, Sask., but down in North Battleford and Prince Albert, the most recent data from the University of Saskatchewan shows.

Since the summer of 2020, a group of researchers from the U of S have analyzed wastewater samples from Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert in search of traces of the COVID-19 virus.

In Saskatoon, viral levels in wastewater climbed by almost 150 per cent in the reporting period up to Dec. 7, after three successive viral load decreases, according to the most recent data.

The viral load recently measured in Saskatoon wastewater is the 29th highest value observed during the pandemic.

The rise in viral RNA load indicates an increase of COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon, according to the university's report.

The recent numbers from North Battleford and Prince Albert indicate the opposite in those cities, meaning the number of COVID-19 cases might be lower than in the previous week.

North Battleford data from the latest reporting period, which goes up to Dec. 2, showed a 64.9 per cent week-over-week decrease in SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA load in the city's wastewater.

The data is based on the averages of three daily measurements during the reporting period, and shows the 47th highest value ever reported in the city since the study began during the pandemic.

The viral load in Prince Albert's wastewater was down by around 51 per cent in the latest reporting period up to Dec. 5. and compared to the weekly average of two weeks ago.

The levels in all three cities are considered medium because they are below the 10-week average.

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have also been testing wastewater samples for influenza A, influenza B, and RSV.

This week, the sample taken in Saskatoon was positive for flu A but negative for flu B and RSV, according to an email from John Giesy, former Canada Research Chair in Environmental Toxicology.

"This is a non-quantitative test so we can only indicate if the virus was present or not," he said in the email.

"We have set up a number of smaller communities to do their own community testing. This is particularly important for more remote northern communities in the province from which it is logistically difficult to get samples shipped."