Sask. wastewater analysis sees COVID-19 trend downward in two cities

Two of the three cities being monitored by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have shown a drop in the amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 in sewage samples taken during the latest testing period.

On Monday, the Global Institute for Water Security's report show a decrease of 79 per cent in viral RNA in North Battleford's wastewater when compared to the previous reporting period. The amount of delta variant found in the wastewater has also decreased by 47 per cent from the previous reporting period.

The most recent data for that city was gathered from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

A decrease in RNA, or the viral load, indicates an anticipated decrease in new positive cases, according to the Global Institute for Water Security.

Most people with COVID-19 started shedding the virus through their feces within 24 hours of being infected. That's why the institute is monitoring waste water, as it helps to provide a guide post for impending surges or decreases of COVID-19 in a population.

Researchers also found a decrease of viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater. Samples were collected from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

The latest report shows a 27 per cent decrease from the previous reporting period. However, the presence of the COVID-19 delta variant has increased by 65 per cent from the previous time period.

Only Prince Albert saw an increase in the total viral load being detected. Samples taken from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 show an increase of eight per cent when compared to the previous sampling period. Meanwhile, the presence of delta in Prince Albert's wastewater has shot up by 104 per cent.

In all three cities, the results are based on the average of three individual daily measurements during these reporting periods, compared to the weekly average of the previous reporting period.

The three cities aren't directly comparable, as each city has different wastewater management workflows, analytical methods and wastewater samples, according to the institute.

Researchers from the University of Regina have also been surveying wastewater in that city for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a University of Regina Facebook post from Nov. 12, viral levels are stable and remain moderate.