Protesters wrap ribbons around trees to oppose removal for new Wascana Pool

A group of protesters spent Wednesday afternoon wrapping ribbons around a section of trees near the now-demolished Wascana Pool.

The City of Regina plans to cut down the trees to make space for a new pool. The area is set to include lane swimming, a zero depth entry pool, a hot tub, a water slide and an accessible playground.

Karen Rose is a swimmer who lives in the south end of Regina and travels to Wascana Park to swim.

Rose said dozens of people stopped by to help put ribbons around 69 trees, representing the amount that would be cut down, although the actual number of trees could be higher.

"The city manager has told me that all these evergreens were not hand-planted — that they grew on their own — so they're not considered trees of Wascana park and not part of the master plan," Rose said.

"So the city council just thinks these trees are like garbage and disposable so that those are going regardless," Rose said.

Karen Rose is one of the organizers for the ribbon wrapping in Wascana Park. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Mayor Michael Fougere said any trees cut down will be replaced. He said in a similar fashion, the Conexus Credit Union planted more trees than were cut down for their project.

"We will do nothing to hurt the park and those trees that are removed to put in a new pool will be replaced."

"I understand the really emotional concern that people have, I respect that completely. But I hope they understand too that we have no intentions of hurting that park."

A group of people have been tying ribbons around trees in Wascana park to show the number of trees expected to be removed for the new Wascana Pool. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Rose said the trees should not be cut, especially as in February 2020, Regina was designated one of the "Tree Cities of the World."

On February 18, 2020, The City of Regina said the designation was given by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbor Day Foundation.

"This designation is the result of generations of care and attention dating back to the founding of Regina," Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said in a February 18, 2020 statement.

"Our residents are passionate and enthusiastic about our trees and recognize the value of a thriving urban forest to our quality of life."

Nixon Dieter and his grandmother hang ribbons around trees. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The city's statement said Regina has just over 179,000 trees and is working to increase that number to one tree per person in public spaces.

"That's actually a compliment to our city and residents," Fougere told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Thursday.

He said the city is proud to have one of the largest urban parks in North America.

"We have every intention to make that pool a better pool, a destination for people to come and enjoy the park, the pool, and the park itself but also we'll replace those trees and make it even better, we hope."

"Trees are so important environmentally and it's a park," Rose said. "Why destroy our jewel, our city park?"

Rose said the water facility may only open three months a year, whereas if it was built elsewhere indoors, she said it could be open 12 months a year. Rose said she is hoping the city pauses the project and reevaluates the project. She said a 50 yard pool would have no larger footprint and keep the trees.

"I think there's always room for rethinking and delaying. It's been delayed anyways," she said. "I think there's time to re-examine this and make a commonsense logical decision."