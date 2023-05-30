Regina's new Wascana Pool created to be accessible, inclusive and sustainable

Regina is just days away from opening the brand new Wascana Pool, and it wants everyone to take the plunge.

The $16.5-million facility is set to open early next month after two years of construction. The City of Regina is touting the pool as one of the "most accessible and inclusive" outdoor aquatic facilities in Canada.

Among the pool's new features are a lazy river, a pair of nine-metre tall waterslides, diving boards, a 25 metre leisure pool, a 25 metre lane pool and a hot tub.

The officials who helped design and build the pool say everything was built with accessibility in mind and incorporated the lessons they learned in building the Maple Leaf Pool that opened in 2021.

Eric de Waal is the City of Regina's senior project manager and helped lead the construction of the new Wascana Pool. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

"We were able to make sure that things like ramps into all of the pools was there, but there's also these subtle things like the low fence around the playground and as well as just braille in areas that you wouldn't normally expect it, like locker tags," said Eric de Waal, a senior project manager with the City of Regina.

On Wednesday, media toured the brand new facility and saw how the City of Regina was attempting to incorporate inclusive designs.

The Wascana Pool gate was designed by Larissa Kitchemonia, a local Anishnaabe-Saulteaux artist from the Key First Nation. The art is meant to honour the Cree name of the area where Regina is now located. (Alexander Quon/CBC )

The main door is a piece of solid metal that was designed by Larissa Kitchemonia, a local Anishnaabe-Saulteaux artist from the Key First Nation.

The art is meant to honour the Cree name of the area where Regina is now located. In Cree it was known as oskana kâ-asastêki, or "the place where the bones are piled."



Oskana kâ-asastêki is where Wascana Lake — and Wascana Pool — gets its name.

The entrance features a tactile map for those who have limited vision while every sign inside the facility is translated to braille.

Accessible washrooms and changing areas are available for all genders so that everyone can have a place here. All of the main water features are equipped with accessible lifts or wheelchair ramps. A splash pad and an accessible playground are also part of the facility.

Accessibility was a central design concept for the Wascana Pool. Lifts, wheelchair ramps and other accessible features are incorporated throughout the new facility. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

A concession will be operated by The Bannock House, and it will serve those inside the pool as well as those walking by in Wascana Park.

The facility's location could prove a challenge for those who want to travel by car. Although there is a section of free parking, it is limited.

"We're really encouraging people to ride their bikes and use transit," said Bobbie Selinger, the City of Regina's manager for community and recreation programs.

"We have listed specific transit routes that do stop here and then as you saw through our tour, we have multiple bike racks, so were really encouraging people if you're coming to the pool to be active, get here active as well."

Bobbie Selinger is the City of Regina's manager for community and recreation programs. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

The pool was also designed to capitalize on new and sustainable technology.

Its main structure is topped with an array of solar panels that help power the facility, and it's equipped with a regenerative pool water filtration system, a high-efficiency water heating plant and Regina's first recirculating spray pad.

One of the most controversial proposals in the pool's design was the need to clear out some of the trees in Wascana Park in order to increase the available construction area.

With the project now completed, de Waal confirmed that the city only had to remove 67 trees, two fewer than the initial estimate.

The wood from the pines that were taken down has gone to good use as it was incorporated into the roof of every building.

Although Wascana Pool will open next month, the push to improve the pool will continue.

City council has approved a plan to make the nine-metre tall waterslides fully accessible through a lift and elevator system. The design has yet to be selected and officials confirmed the lift and elevator system won't be in place until 2025.

An aerial view of the new Wascana Pool complex. (City of Regina/Handout)

The pool opens to the general public for the first time on June 8 at 7 a.m. A grand opening party is scheduled for June 15 and will feature DJ music, draw prizes and a complementary treats.