Friends of Wascana Pool group member outraged over pool approval process, design

Jeannie Mah is packing up her home in Regina's Cathedral area. The artist had moved back to her hometown of Regina decades ago to be in the Crescents and swim daily in Wascana Pool, but after seeing the new pool's concept she's moving away.

Last week, the City of Regina released the approved concept plan for the pool. It's a large facility with a waterslide, lazy river, lane swimming area, accessible spray pad and more.

The pool is expected to cost $15 million to build, $12 million of which is coming from the provincial Municipal Economic Enhancement Program. Workers will cut down about 60 trees, with 11 others to be relocated. The city says each tree cut down will be replaced with three others.

"When the process started with a survey about the pool, we were optimistic," said Mah, one of the founding members of Friends of Wascana Pool.

Friends of Wascana Pool started in 1994 when the city originally wanted to tear down the pool. Mah said the group wanted to see the 50-yard pool extended to 50 metres and include a toddler area, but still remain small and simple.

The artist rendering of Wascana Pool shows a lazy river, waterslide and kids area. (City of Regina/Facebook)

In the June 2019 survey, 68 per cent of people wanted to maintain the current size of the pool, 11 per cent did not. In the same survey, 58 per cent of people wanted to swim laps and that rose to 75 per cent if swim lessons were included.

Instead, through the process of a August 2019 stakeholder meeting, a November 2019 survey and contracting a pool consultant, the city and Provincial Capital Commission — which runs Wascana Park — landed on three concepts. It approved the final concept in May 2021.

Mah said Friends of Wascana Pool was unhappy to not see a 50-metre pool for the recreational swimmers. She said the design focuses on children and people that only use it on the hottest days, instead of daily users.

"Of course, we want a 21st century pool, but never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that in a pool rebuild, would see us lose a classic swimming pool that people have been using daily every morning for years," Mah said. "I feel completely betrayed."

Mah said losing the trees also takes away from the atmosphere of the pool. She said the previous rectangular shape was soothing and being surrounded by trees is part of that experience. CBC Saskatchewan has contacted the city for comment on Mah's concerns.

The City of Regina previously told reporters that a 50-metre lane swimming pool will be one element in a future rebuild of Lawson Aquatic Centre. Mah said it doesn't make sense to be telling swimmers to go indoors.

"The city has not understood its own citizens. And even worse, it has not understood the beauty of the place we live in. I think that's what drives me the most crazy. This is really beautiful and we have to make it into a fun fair."

Jeannie Mah looks at the Wascana Pool site in Wascana Park. Mah used to swim at the old pool rain or shine. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Mah said the amusement park concept is a loss for the seniors and adult daily swimmers. She said this waterslide facility should have been built indoors where it could be used 12 months of the year and Wascana Pool should have been a simpler rebuild.

"We don't know what it's going to cost even to swim here. And we know that people only come when it's really hot, whereas the daily swimmers will swim in the rain, in the cold, because we love to swim."