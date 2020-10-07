Regina police investigate after man found dead in Wascana Park

Regina police and the coroner's office are investigating after the discovery of a man's body in Wascana Park Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson says a call came in just before 7 a.m. CST about a man lying motionless on the ground.

His body was found near Lakeshore Drive, between Avenue B and Avenue C, which is close to the Holodomor memorial.

Paramedics confirmed he was dead. There is no word yet on what caused the man's death.

Police say the man has been identified and his next of kin have been notified. They have not released his name.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

