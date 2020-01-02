Dark park: Lights in section of Wascana Centre have been out for months

A section of Wascana Centre has been in the dark for months after a line was cut during construction in the Regina park.

According to SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry, the city made a request to shut off power during a portion of the work on the Conexus building, which is being constructed in the park.

A contractor accidentally cut the line during that work, Cherry said, leaving some lights along a well-used trail in the park non-operational.

That was discovered near the end of November, when the city went to turn the power back on.

"In this case, because there's an underground line that was cut, it's a little bit more intensive than simply going and fixing a light," Cherry told CBC News in November.

Since that interview, SaskPower has made some repairs to the cables but more problems were found when they went to re-energize the cable, another SaskPower spokesperson said Thursday.

The cable was hit multiple times by contractors during construction, that spokesperson said.

Crews will be on site this week to do more work on the cables. SaskPower said it is working to have the lights back on "as soon as possible."

The non-functioning lights are located on the north side of the park, just east of the Albert Street bridge.

That's a popular area for people taking a stroll, joggers and dog-walkers in the city's biggest park.

The Provincial Capital Commission, which is responsible for management and operations at Wascana Centre, said in a short statement that it is aware SaskPower is working on a repair in the park.

"Wascana Centre staff check and monitor this area regularly. They will also add sand as needed, if icy conditions exist on the pathway," the statement said.