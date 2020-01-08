Dark park no more: Lights are back on in Wascana Park
The dark park got a spark. After several weeks of no power in a section of Wascana Park, the lights came back on Friday, according to SaskPower.
Lights had been out for several weeks
The affected area was on the north side of the park, just east of the Albert Street bridge.
The city had made a request to shut off power during a portion of the Conexus building construction. Contractors accidentally damaged a power line several times while it was shut off.
SaskPower was in charge of repairing the lights.
