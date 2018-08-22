Plans for Conexus building in Wascana Park revealed

Plans for the new Conexus Credit Union headquarters in Wascana Park and the renovation to nearby Darke Hall were unveiled at a news conference in Regina Wednesday.

In addition to Conexus' head office, the new building will house a business incubator, serve as an accessible entrance to a renovated Darke Hall and have indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The business incubator in Darke Hall will allow small business ideas to be pitched and then for entrepreneurs to receive support from mentors, as well as venture capital.

Conexus said the space will be built with sustainability in mind. It is hoping to have all the infrastructure ready for solar power by the time of completion of construction, which is expected in 2020.

Conexus will contribute up to $8.25 million directly to the University of Regina (U of R), to be used for the College Avenue Campus renewal. Building the head office next to Darke Hall will allow shared infrastructure costs to be offset by an additional $10 million for the University.

Here, the building is seen from the south. (Supplied/P3A)

"We've just tried to be really sensitive that if the University needs our help, can we do this in a way that brings tremendous community benefits?" said Eric Dillon, CEO of Conexus Credit Union.

"Our view is, we want to build a park that we can use, and a Wascana Centre that will be available to all citizens for a very long time."

The accessible link between Darke Hall and the new Conexus building can be seen in this photo. (Submitted/P3A)

University of Regina president Vianne Timmons said the total cost of the College Avenue Campus restoration is $67 million, with the Darke Hall renos being an additional $13 million.

'It was a critical time'

Timmons also said the situation was make or break for the deteriorating buildings.

"It was a critical time in terms of the life of the buildings. We did not have a choice," she said.

"It was either tear them down, or spend some money on them and thank goodness Conexus stepped up."

The renovations and new construction will have Darke Hall up to new building codes and have it be accessible.

A rendering of the inside of the new Conexus building. (Submitted/P3A)

Protests

The project has received criticism from groups concerned about business in the park.

There are concerns about commercialization and the removal of trees. Dillon said that for every tree that could not be simply relocated, they will be planting others throughout the park.

As for the commercialization aspect, Dillon said the community space that can be used by everyone.