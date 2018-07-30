Regina city councillors propose stop to commercial developments in Wascana Park

Three city councillors want to put a halt to any further commercial development in Regina's Wascana Park.

Bob Hawkins, Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens will submit a notice of motion at Monday's city council meeting urging the city to protect the park from future commercial construction.

"Wascana Park is central to citizens' quality of life, enables residents of all ages and economic background to gather for recreation and social activities," said the motion.

"Therefore be it resolved that City Council commit to protecting Wascana Park from future commercial development that is not directly intended to serve the needs of, or benefits those, using the park."

The councillors also want Mayor Michael Fougere to send a letter to the Government of Saskatchewan and Provincial Capital Commission opposing further commercial development. Furthermore, they want the Commission to start public consultations about the park's future.

If the councillors' motion is approved, it will be discussed at a city council meeting in August.

No Business in the Park

Protests have been surfacing in Regina as two commercial developments are underway for the park.

In 2016, Regina city council agreed to donate 1.1 hectares of park land that will be used for a 80,000-square-foot Conexus Credit Union office building.

As part of the deal, Conexus will donate $8.25 million to the University of Regina for upgrades to its College Avenue campus. The company will also help finance renovations to Darke Hall, which is on the edge of the park south of College Avenue.

City council is being asked to give the University of Regina a portion of land to support an office development that would aid a renovation of buildings on College Avenue. (City of Regina)

Conexus still needs approval on the final project design, which will be presented to the Provincial Capital Commission this spring.

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) also has plans to build a 70,000-square-foot building in Wascana, which will be four times larger than their current building.

The planned new building will sit on park land south of College Avenue and west of Broad Street.

The two commercial projects are the only ones that have been announced, and Mayor Michael Fougere has said in the past there's no plans to further develop Wascana Park beyond what has already been made public.